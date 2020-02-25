Long-time Commitment to American Development Model Paying Off for Walpole Express

When Rob Barletta started a youth hockey program in Walpole, Massachusetts in 2001, USA Hockey hadn’t yet fully introduced the American Development Model. But Barletta’s program, initially known as Northeast Elite Hockey before morphing into Walpole Express Hockey in 2005, was already using many of the concepts that have become synonymous with ADM: 3-on-3, dry land skill sessions and games on the weekends.

“The [full] ice is way too big,” explained Barletta, who played college hockey at Salem State before a back injury ended his playing career and turned him toward coaching. “If you get one kid, he can score 10 goals. He can skate around everyone, and other kids never, ever touch the puck.”

Thus, it was an easy decision for Barletta to incorporate ADM principles into the program and begin the process of achieving full Model Association status in 2016. With the help of Massachusetts District Coach-In-Chief Paul Moore and USA Hockey ADM Regional Manager Roger Grillo, the club officially became a model association a year later.