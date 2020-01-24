15th Annual Labatt Blue/USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships to be Played at World Championship Derby Complex in Eagle River

The event is set for Feb. 7-9 and will include nearly 2,000 players that will make up 265 teams from 20 states in 14 men’s and five women’s divisions.

“We’re obviously disappointed that mother nature didn’t cooperate with us, but the good news is that we’re able to move the tournament to another great outdoor venue in the World Championship Derby Complex,” said Ashley Bevan, senior director of adult hockey for USA Hockey. “This is a signature event that sells out in minutes every year and we look forward to welcoming everyone to Eagle River for what will be a great event.”

The Derby Complex, which served as host for the 2015 Labatt Blue/USA Hockey Pond Hockey National Championships when conditions on Dollar Lake were not playable, will include 24 rinks.