USA Hockey to Host Women's Leadership Summit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey will host a women’s leadership summit entitled Game On: Empowering Women in Hockey, Feb. 7-8, 2020, in Anaheim, California. The event is being held in conjunction with the final game of the 2019-20 Rivalry Series between the women’s national teams of the U.S. and Canada.
The summit will provide current and future female leaders tangible tools and enhance the leadership development efforts of female volunteers.
Participants will be exposed to a combination of speakers and breakout sessions led by experts on inclusion, confidence, building trust, connecting with your community, and growing the game.
The registration fee is $150 and space is limited. To register and for the full schedule and list of speakers, click here.
*Schedule and topics are subject to change