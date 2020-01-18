Hockey Day in Minnesota Celebrates State’s Hockey Culture

It’s called Hockey Day Minnesota, but the 14th annual event began with two outdoor girls’ hockey games Thursday night.

The now three-day event celebrating the sport in the “State of Hockey” culminates on Saturday with an entire day of hockey from all different levels televised on the local Fox Sports North TV network.

Friday night featured a Hockey Day Minnesota first, with an outdoor Minnesota NHL Alumni Game. Saturday’s full slate of activity kicked off at 9:00 a.m. (local Central time) with back-to-back outdoor boys’ high school games between Warroad and Minneapolis, followed by Blaine against Blake. Then, the University of Minnesota women play outdoors against Ohio State.

The big day concludes with the NHL contest between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars, facing off at Xcel Energy Center at 8 p.m.

Of course, the Wild will be playing outdoor in next year’s Winter Classic at Target Field, as was recently announced by the NHL, so they’ll get their chance to play outside soon enough.

For this event, the outdoor games are being played on a rink built on the Augsburg University baseball field inside Parade Stadium, which is next to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden at Parade Park, featuring a beautiful view of the nearby downtown Minneapolis skyline.