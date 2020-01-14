USA Hockey Announces National Office Staff Updates

Hines was named director of human resources after most recently serving as the supervisor of human resources shared services for the City of Colorado Springs where she led standardization of the city’s operational processes.

Mannix was named ADM manager of female hockey. She comes to USA Hockey with a background in sport and exercise psychology after spending the past six years working on federally funded research focused on what makes playing sports fun for children, in an effort to sustain youth sports participation.

Pino was named SafeSport program manager after previously serving as a Colorado judicial branch probation officer for 28 years. He is a USA Hockey certified Level 4 coach.

Tesler Harless was named SafeSport compliance and legal administrator after previously working as a paralegal with Smith & Coleman, P.L.L.C., and as an account executive for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ringrose was promoted to manager of officiating education program. He has been part of the USA Hockey staff since May of 2009, initially starting with the organization as coordinator of the officiating education program.