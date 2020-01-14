EHL Showcases Have Been Just That for Boston Junior Rangers

Eastern Hockey League showcase games mean a little more to a veteran team like the Boston Junior Rangers.

“With the ‘99s, this is their final year,” Junior Rangers coach Rich DeCaprio said of his team, which has used a multitude of third-year players to climb to the top of the league with a 27-4-0 record. “It’s more visible. You have college guys who watch all year, mostly on the weekends, or they might be watching online.

“We might have three or four college guys there at a regular-season game, but when the guys are walking into the rink or they’re walking out of the locker room and they’re walking by 60 college coaches, they’re like, ‘Uh oh, this is real.’ There’s a little more sense of urgency.”

The Junior Rangers have shown they can perform when the stakes are higher.

With wins Sunday and Monday in Exeter, New Hampshire, site of the fifth showcase in the 2019-20 EHL series, Boston finished 9-1-0 in showcase games this season. No EHL team has ever put together a better season record in showcases.

“They’re playing in front of the schools,” DeCaprio said. “I think that probably has a lot to with it.”