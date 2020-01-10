Q&A with Youth Olympic Games 3-on-3 Coach Kristen Wright

USAH: You have mentioned that this format keeps the players more engaged throughout the game. Is that something you have seen in some similar events? Have you had any events that seem similar to what you have right now?

KW: The engagement is absolutely higher for the athletes throughout these games with the smaller rosters and the format of the 3-on-3 tournament. It creates a fun and competitive environment for athletes at this age. We really appreciate that because we wanted to make the 3-on-3 tournament the epicenter of these Youth Olympic Games. It’s being held at the same arena that they’re holding the Opening Ceremonies. We’re going to have music on during the games, not just during stoppages, but the whole time. And, because we have mixed rosters, we’ve already seen other countries more engaged in watching our practices because I can have 13 groups of kids from other countries watching our kids play because I have kids from 13 different countries on my roster. We want that engagement factor to transcend our athletes playing in the games, but also throughout the Youth Olympic Games as a whole. I think it’s going to be really exciting to see how that plays out.

USAH: Would it be good for youth and/or girls associations to do similar things at the local level in the United States and how would that benefit the players?

KW: We think it would be a really good format for associations to take and adopt throughout the United States. We’re happy that the IIHF has put a lot of time and effort into adopting and coming up with rules and covering all those logistical concerns that people might have about running a 3-on-3 tournament. They did a test event with [Assistant Director of Hockey Development] Kevin McLaughlin, who is also coaching at the tournament, from our office to make sure they got all the kinks out. They really came up with something that is useable for youth associations and other governing bodies throughout the world. We think it would be a really good format to not only utilize our ice time better from an ice-cost standpoint, but to continue to have that age-appropriate, developmentally appropriate game play as an option for all of our athletes across the board.