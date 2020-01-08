Tyler Palmer’s Legacy Continues to Introduce Kids to the Sport He Loved

July 17, 2019 will forever be remembered as a life-changing day to those involved with the Watertown Youth Hockey Association (WYHA).

The organization in west central Connecticut had one of its longtime hockey players, Tyler Palmer, pass away in a non-hockey related accident. But what has transpired since that sad summer day has been truly positive for everyone involved within the close-knit hockey community.

“When Tyler passed away and we started to work on the memorial, that’s where we want to leave a legacy in his name,” Silverman said. “That’s where having the free learn-to-skate being funded by that memorial fund sort of came from.”

The WYHA wanted to find a way to honor Tyler’s memory after playing more than six years with the association. With guidance from Tyler’s parents, Steve and Mandi, the Tyler Palmer Memorial Fund was created in August.

“It definitely gave us that extra focus to get it out everywhere, because of the cause,” said Steve Silverman, WYHA director of girls’ hockey. “The kid loved hockey, and now all of a sudden we’re introducing people to the sport that he loved.”