Green Bay Netminder Nicholas Grabko’s Hockey Journey Has Him Among USHL Leaders

Nicholas Grabko was still a preschooler learning to skate when he was first exposed to hockey.

Hockey was anything but love at first sight. Grabko in fact made an early ultimatum that changed his hockey career forever.

“I didn’t like it and I wanted to quit,” Grabko said. “I told my dad the only way I would do it again was if I got to wear the goalie pads.”

Grabko went back to the rink, strapped on the pads, and never looked back.

“Ever since that day, I’ve been wearing goalie pads,” said the 19-year-old from Channahon, Ill.

Grabko has put that time to good use. He spent seven years in the Chicago Mission program, starting in net for the team that was runner-up at the 2015 USA Hockey Youth Tier I National Championships, making an appearance at a Select-16s Festival and ultimately working his way up to the top level of junior hockey.