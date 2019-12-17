Coaching Tips from Alaska Anchorage’s Matt Curley

USA Hockey: What can coaches do to enhance communication with their players and their parents?

Curley: In today’s age, there are many tools and resources to utilize. Technology is a great thing, but don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and have face-to-face conversations with people. As great as technology is, some things can get lost in translation. So, for bigger issues, having an in-person conversation or in front of a group can make sure things are clear. If you’re able to do that, it will make the difficult conversations a bit smoother and the good ones even more effective.

USA Hockey: What other tips would you have for coaches?

Curley: It’s extremely important to establish your expectations, so both kids and parents are on the same page and understand your common goals. It’s important for coaches, especially for those who volunteer their time, to communicate well so all understand that you’re there for the well-being and development of those kids, both on and off the ice, and want to make sure they have fun. It’s not all about wins and losses.

It’s also important for coaches to learn from those that came before you and draw from their experiences. I often lean on those around me, whether they’re assistants or colleagues in the game, and I learn a ton. For a younger coach like myself, trying to establish an identity, I try to ask questions and utilize resources. Nobody has all the answers. Once you decide a direction, be honest from the get go and be transparent with your players and coaching staff. Let them know what you believe in and value, so there aren’t any surprises later.

As a head coach, especially a new one, you also have to have confidence in the people you surround yourself with and entrust them with helping you do the job because you can’t do it yourself. This is true at any level. If you’re able to do that, you’ll set yourself up for an enjoyable season.