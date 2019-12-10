Ken Martel Named Coach Educator of the Year by U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee

The USOPC Coach Educator of the Year, which was awarded for the first time ever, is presented to a Team USA mentor who has furthered athletes and sport by promoting the ideals of the American Development Model.

Blending the latest sport science with proven childhood development techniques and decades of high-performance hockey wisdom, USA Hockey’s ADM debuted in the 2009-10 season under Martel’s direction.

Martel's efforts to promote collaboration between the USOPC, National Governing Bodies and other sport organizations has helped grow the ADM across the country, benefiting athletes of all ages, skills and abilities and changing the American sport experience for the better.

In addition to Martel, the USOPC recognized BethAnn Chamberlain (Para Nordic skiing) as Developmental Coach of the Year, Daniel Greene (speedskating) as Volunteer Coach of the Year and Andrew Stuart (speedskating) with the Doc Counsilman Science Award. Earning recognition in the new coaching award categories were Karen Shelton (field hockey), who was named College Coach of the Year, while Paul Robbins (tennis) was recognized as Service Provider of the Year and Martel brought home the inaugural Coach Educator of the Year award.