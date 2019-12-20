Dick Foster Leaves Behind Incredible Volunteering Legacy in New Jersey

The Metropolitan Junior Hockey League’s Lifetime Achievement Award is reserved to extremely select company.

So, when Dick Foster earned the award in 1994, the longtime hockey volunteer was honored beyond belief. But he didn’t retire from volunteering at that point. Not by a long shot.

“Then he decides to stick around another quarter century,” said Glenn Hefferan, president of the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association. “Dick would joke about that, ‘I’m working on my second lifetime achievement award.’”

Foster liked to joke around, but he was always serious when it came to hockey. He was a volunteer up until the day he passed away, Nov. 2, in Manahawkin, New Jersey. The 87-year-old logged nearly 50 years of volunteering for hockey organizations on the East Coast as well as with USA Hockey.

“Unheard of,” said Gene Palecco commissioner of the Atlantic Youth Hockey League. “I know I can’t do it. I have 20 years in and to think I’d have another 30, I’d be 80. I probably won’t live that long.”

Foster’s list of hockey duties over the years is quite impressive. He served as the Atlantic Amateur Hockey Association vice president from the mid-1970s until 1992 and then was a director emeritus. In 1992, Foster was named to the USA Hockey Junior Council where he spent 25 years. He was Atlantic Metropolitan Hockey League commissioner from 1990 until the day he died.

Foster had his biggest honor bestowed on him in January 2018 when he received the Dr. John McMullen Award, which is given by the New Jersey Devils for those who support amateur hockey throughout the state. Foster was one of three recipients that day along with former AAHA President Jim Plunkett.

“It was an honor to be able to do that with him,” Plunkett said.