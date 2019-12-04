Americans Selected to Officiate International Events During 2019-20 Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that 28 American officials have been selected to serve as referees or linesmen for International Ice Hockey Federation world championships in 2019-20, in addition to the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.

“Every official has worked hard to get to this point and I’m confident that they will represent the U.S. well on the world stage,” said Matt Leaf, director of officiating education for USA Hockey. “We’re honored to have so many American officials working at the highest level.”

Of the 28 Americans chosen to officiate during the upcoming season, 20 have previous experience working in top-level IIHF events while eight have received their first IIHF assignment.

NOTE: Final assignments for the 2020 IIHF Men’s World Championship will be announced in March, 2020.

For a full list of American officials and their assignments, please see below: