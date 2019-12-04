skip navigation

Americans Selected to Officiate International Events During 2019-20 Season

By USA Hockey, 12/04/19, 11:45AM MST

28 American officials named to IIHF championships and Youth Olympic Games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that 28 American officials have been selected to serve as referees or linesmen for International Ice Hockey Federation world championships in 2019-20, in addition to the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.

“Every official has worked hard to get to this point and I’m confident that they will represent the U.S. well on the world stage,” said Matt Leaf, director of officiating education for USA Hockey. “We’re honored to have so many American officials working at the highest level.”

Of the 28 Americans chosen to officiate during the upcoming season, 20 have previous experience working in top-level IIHF events while eight have received their first IIHF assignment.

NOTE: Final assignments for the 2020 IIHF Men’s World Championship will be announced in March, 2020.

For a full list of American officials and their assignments, please see below:

Name Event Location Hometown
Kevin Briganti World Men's Championship DI Katowice, POLAND Newington, Conn.
Steven Sailor World Men's Championship DIII Kockelscheuer, LUXEMBOURG Ocean City, N.J.
Sean MacFarlane World Junior Championship Ostrava, CZECH REPUBLIC Otis Orshards, Wash.
Riley Bowles World Junior Championship Ostrava, CZECH REPUBLIC Willowbrook, Ill.
Andrew Wilk U20 Men's World Championship DII Group B Gangneung, SOUTH KOREA Costa Mesa, Calif.
Sean Fernandez U18 Men's World Championship Plymouth, Mich. USA Novi, Mich.
Peter Schlittenhardt U18 Men's World Championship Plymouth, Mich. USA South Plainfield, N.J.
Nicholas Briganti U18 Men's World Championship Plymouth, Mich. USA Newington, Conn.
Patrick Richardson U18 Men's World Championship Plymouth, Mich. USA Syracuse, N.Y.
Robert Lukkason U18 Men's World Championship DII Group B Tianjin, CHINA Grand Forks, N.D.
Kaylen Erchul Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Cloquet, Minn.
Chelsea Rapin Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Essex Junction, Vt.
Jacqueline Spresser Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Thornton, Colo.
Sara Strong Women's World Championship Halifax, CANADA Rockford, Mich.
Jamie Huntley-Park Women's World Championship DI Group A Angers, FRANCE La Jolla, Calif.
Kristin Moore Women's World Championship DI Group A Angers, FRANCE Brromfield, Colo.
Jennifer Cameron Women's World Championship DI Group B Katowice, POLAND Northborough, Mass.
Jestina Vichorek Women's World Championship DII Group A Jaca, SPAIN Carlton, Minn.
Erika Greenen Women's World Championship DII Group A Jaca, SPAIN Romeoville, Ill.
Charlotte Hurley Women's World Championship DII Group B Reyjavik, ICELAND Cranford, N.J.
Laura White Women's World Championship DIII Sofia, BULGARIA Rinnemede, N.J.
Kelly Cooke U18 Women's World Championship Bratislava, SLOVAKIA Brighton, Mass.
Kendall Hanley U18 Women's World Championship Bratislava, SLOVAKIA Minneapolis, Minn.
Mackenzie Welter U18 Women's World Championship DI Group A Fussen, GERMANY Rome, N.Y.
Taylor Willert-Hanvelt U18 Women's World Championship DII Group B Mexico City, MEXICO Mikana, Wis.
Sarah Buckner U18 Women's World Championship DII Group B Mexico City, MEXICO Crystal, Minn.
Shane Gustafson Youth Olympic Games Lausanne, SUI Hebron, Ill.
Melissa Doyle Youth Olympic Games Lausanne, SUI White Bear Lake, Minn.

