Americans Selected to Officiate International Events During 2019-20 Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that 28 American officials have been selected to serve as referees or linesmen for International Ice Hockey Federation world championships in 2019-20, in addition to the 2020 Youth Olympic Games.
“Every official has worked hard to get to this point and I’m confident that they will represent the U.S. well on the world stage,” said Matt Leaf, director of officiating education for USA Hockey. “We’re honored to have so many American officials working at the highest level.”
Of the 28 Americans chosen to officiate during the upcoming season, 20 have previous experience working in top-level IIHF events while eight have received their first IIHF assignment.
NOTE: Final assignments for the 2020 IIHF Men’s World Championship will be announced in March, 2020.
For a full list of American officials and their assignments, please see below:
|Name
|Event
|Location
|Hometown
|Kevin Briganti
|World Men's Championship DI
|Katowice, POLAND
|Newington, Conn.
|Steven Sailor
|World Men's Championship DIII
|Kockelscheuer, LUXEMBOURG
|Ocean City, N.J.
|Sean MacFarlane
|World Junior Championship
|Ostrava, CZECH REPUBLIC
|Otis Orshards, Wash.
|Riley Bowles
|World Junior Championship
|Ostrava, CZECH REPUBLIC
|Willowbrook, Ill.
|Andrew Wilk
|U20 Men's World Championship DII Group B
|Gangneung, SOUTH KOREA
|Costa Mesa, Calif.
|Sean Fernandez
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Plymouth, Mich. USA
|Novi, Mich.
|Peter Schlittenhardt
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Plymouth, Mich. USA
|South Plainfield, N.J.
|Nicholas Briganti
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Plymouth, Mich. USA
|Newington, Conn.
|Patrick Richardson
|U18 Men's World Championship
|Plymouth, Mich. USA
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|Robert Lukkason
|U18 Men's World Championship DII Group B
|Tianjin, CHINA
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|Kaylen Erchul
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Cloquet, Minn.
|Chelsea Rapin
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Essex Junction, Vt.
|Jacqueline Spresser
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Thornton, Colo.
|Sara Strong
|Women's World Championship
|Halifax, CANADA
|Rockford, Mich.
|Jamie Huntley-Park
|Women's World Championship DI Group A
|Angers, FRANCE
|La Jolla, Calif.
|Kristin Moore
|Women's World Championship DI Group A
|Angers, FRANCE
|Brromfield, Colo.
|Jennifer Cameron
|Women's World Championship DI Group B
|Katowice, POLAND
|Northborough, Mass.
|Jestina Vichorek
|Women's World Championship DII Group A
|Jaca, SPAIN
|Carlton, Minn.
|Erika Greenen
|Women's World Championship DII Group A
|Jaca, SPAIN
|Romeoville, Ill.
|Charlotte Hurley
|Women's World Championship DII Group B
|Reyjavik, ICELAND
|Cranford, N.J.
|Laura White
|Women's World Championship DIII
|Sofia, BULGARIA
|Rinnemede, N.J.
|Kelly Cooke
|U18 Women's World Championship
|Bratislava, SLOVAKIA
|Brighton, Mass.
|Kendall Hanley
|U18 Women's World Championship
|Bratislava, SLOVAKIA
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Mackenzie Welter
|U18 Women's World Championship DI Group A
|Fussen, GERMANY
|Rome, N.Y.
|Taylor Willert-Hanvelt
|U18 Women's World Championship DII Group B
|Mexico City, MEXICO
|Mikana, Wis.
|Sarah Buckner
|U18 Women's World Championship DII Group B
|Mexico City, MEXICO
|Crystal, Minn.
|Shane Gustafson
|Youth Olympic Games
|Lausanne, SUI
|Hebron, Ill.
|Melissa Doyle
|Youth Olympic Games
|Lausanne, SUI
|White Bear Lake, Minn.