BioSteel All-American Game Logo Unveiled, Tickets On Sale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –USA Hockey unveiled the BioSteel All-American Game logo today in preparation for the Jan. 20 contest to be hosted at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The game will feature two teams made up of the top American-born prospects eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
The game is a joint effort between USA Hockey, the USHL and NHL, and will feature players from the U.S. National Under-18 Team of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program taking on a group of the best American-born players from the USHL, which is the lone Tier I junior league in the United States.
Tickets for the BioSteel All-American Game are currently on sale at the USA Hockey Arena box office or online, here.
To date, 188 alumni of the All-American Prospects Game have been drafted in the NHL, including 44 first-round selections and a record 31 picks in last year’s NHL Draft. Standouts Jack Eichel (Buffalo Sabres), Noah Hanifin (Carolina Hurricanes), Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings), Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) are among the current NHL stars that have played in the game previously.
Notable players from last year’s contest include Jack Hughes (Orlando, Fla.), who was selected first overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft, and the game’s most valuable player, Matt Boldy (Millis, Mass.), who was taken 12th overall by the Minnesota Wild.
NOTES: The final rosters, along with the coaches and on-ice officials for the BioSteel All-American Game, will be named at a later date … The U.S. National Under-18 Team from USA Hockey's National Team Development Program plays in the USHL ... Previous honorary coaches for the game have included Phil Housley and Rob McClanahan in 2012; Mark Johnson and Joe Mullen in 2013; Mike Grier and Eddie Olczyk in 2014; Derek Plante and Jeremy Roenick in 2015; Mark Howe and John LeClair in 2016; Chris Chelios and Brian Leetch in 2017 and Jamie Langenbrunner and Jordan Leopold last year ... Previous host sites have included Buffalo, New York, (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017), Minnesota (2018), Pittsburgh (2013) and Philadelphia (2016) … For more information on the BioSteel All-American Game click here.