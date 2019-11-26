BioSteel All-American Game Logo Unveiled, Tickets On Sale

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –USA Hockey unveiled the BioSteel All-American Game logo today in preparation for the Jan. 20 contest to be hosted at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The game will feature two teams made up of the top American-born prospects eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The game is a joint effort between USA Hockey, the USHL and NHL, and will feature players from the U.S. National Under-18 Team of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program taking on a group of the best American-born players from the USHL, which is the lone Tier I junior league in the United States.