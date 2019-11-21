Sportsmanship at the Forefront of Minnesota’s Honor the Game Tournament

With his referee gear on, Jim Smith stood on the ice with a microphone in hand.

Smith gave the spectators in the stands a little background about himself: he was in the Air Force for 30 years before becoming a referee, working games all the way from 12U to the college level.

Another official spoke to the crowd about being a Gulf War veteran who was honored to serve his country.

The officials who worked the “Honor the Game” Tournament were encouraged to address those in attendance before every game.

The 12U “A” tournament was put on by Minnesota Hockey to focus on sportsmanship and camaraderie practiced by players, coaches and spectators. The event was held at the TRIA Rink, which is the Minnesota Wild’s practice facility, on Nov. 1-3.

“It was really just to bring awareness to people, especially parents, in the stands that officials are doing the best they can — it’s for the kids,” said Glen Andresen, executive director of Minnesota Hockey. “Yelling and getting frustrated really isn’t going to do anything to help, it can only hurt.”