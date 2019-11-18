10th Annual Sled Classic, Presented by NHL, Begins Thursday

The 10th annual USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, will take place Thursday through Sunday (Nov. 21-24) in St. Louis, Missouri, at the Centene Community Ice Center.
A record 31-team field will feature nearly 350 athletes, including 10 current members of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team. Of those skaters, eight helped the United States capture its fourth gold medal in world championship history at the 2019 Men's Para Ice Hockey World Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Tournament play will include eight games on Thursday, 24 contests on Friday, 22 games on Saturday and the five championship games on Sunday. Fans can attend all games free of charge. In addition, HockeyTV.com will stream all games live.
The 31 competing teams represent 19 NHL member clubs, including the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights. Each team will represent their associated NHL club by wearing official NHL jerseys with local club marks and logos.
The Nashville Predators have four associated teams in this year's USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, while the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning each have three teams.
For full tournament results, statistics and game recaps, click here.
First staged in 2010, the USA Hockey Sled Classic is an annual round-robin format tournament between sled hockey teams associated with NHL clubs. As a symbol of the NHL's commitment to the sled hockey community, the Tier I champion will be awarded the O'Connor Courage Trophy.
Last season, the Chicago Blackhawks hosted the tournament in Chicago and captured the Tier I Division on home ice. The Nashville Predators claimed the Tier II crown, the Philadelphia Flyers won the Tier III Division and the Tampa Bay Lightning captured the Tier IV and Tier V divisions.
Previous NHL teams to host the event include the Colorado Avalanche (2010-11: Denver, Colo.); Philadelphia Flyers (2011-12: Voorhees, N.J.); Buffalo Sabres (2012-13: Williamsville, N.Y.); Pittsburgh Penguins (2013-14: Pittsburgh, Pa.); Washington Capitals (2014-15: Arlington, Va.); Florida Panthers (2015-16: Sunrise, Fla.); Nashville Predators (2016-17: Antioch, Tenn.); Minnesota Wild (2017-18: Minneapolis, Minn.); and the Chicago Blackhawks (2018-19: Chicago).