10th Annual Sled Classic, Presented by NHL, Begins Thursday

Tournament play will include eight games on Thursday, 24 contests on Friday, 22 games on Saturday and the five championship games on Sunday. Fans can attend all games free of charge. In addition, HockeyTV.com will stream all games live.

The 31 competing teams represent 19 NHL member clubs, including the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights. Each team will represent their associated NHL club by wearing official NHL jerseys with local club marks and logos.

The Nashville Predators have four associated teams in this year's USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, while the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning each have three teams.

