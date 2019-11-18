USA Hockey Reaches Milestone in 10th Year of Try Hockey For Free, Presented by SportsEngine

"It is fun to see the all the smiling faces in rinks as kids experience our great sport for the first time,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Hockey brings so many terrific benefits to families, and thanks to the efforts of our volunteers across the country, our staff, and the many others involved, we always look forward to the opportunity to welcome new kids and families to hockey.”

The New York Rangers organization (New York, N.Y.) headlined clubs nationwide with 395 kids across five separate sites. The Colorado Rampage (Monument, Colo.) boasted 219 children between two different sessions at their home rink.

“Thanks to the support from the entire hockey community, including rinks across the country, the NHL and its member clubs, the NHLPA, AHL, ECHL, college and junior teams, our Affiliates and the thousands of local associations to name just a few, our Fall Try Hockey for Free Day was a significant success,” said Kevin Erlenbach, assistant executive director of membership. “We’re also thankful to the corporate partners engaged in helping us with Try Hockey and the many other groups that contributed to what was a great day for hockey.”